Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | The military coup in Myanmar and its repercussions

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a deeper look at the what is happening in Myanmar where the military has staged a coup and taken over the government. It has declared a state of emergency and detained several leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.
Ms. Suu Kyi remains an immensely popular figure in Myanmar despite her international reputation being deeply tarnished over a crackdown on the country's stateless Rohingya minority in 2017. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept last year's poll in a landslide, winning by an even greater margin than the 2015 vote that brought the former Nobel laureate to power.
The military coup in Myanmar and its geopolitical implications | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
Now, Myint Swe - a former general who ran the powerful Yangon military command and the current vice president of Myanmar - will become acting president for the next year.
Three main questions that we answer in this episode:
What will the US do?
What will the UN do?
What will India do?
If you are interested in learning more about Myanmar and its history, stay tuned till the end where we offer you some interesting recommendations!
