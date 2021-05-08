National

Worldview With Suhasini Haidar | Success and failure of Indian diplomacy during COVID-19 second wave

In this episode of Worldview​, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the hits and the misses of Indian diplomacy​ while fighting the second wave of the COVID-19​ pandemic.

India’s international diplomacy led by the Ministry of External Affairs has focused on three main things in this crisis: to appealing for aid from the international community, to pushing other countries for support at the World Trade Organisation for support on waiving patents on vaccines for COVID-19, and on India’s image management during the crises.

Which of these were a hit and which a miss?

