Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Key takeaways from Antony Blinken's visit to India

30 July 2021 22:43 IST

In this episode, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar discusses the takeaways from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Delhi was less than 24 hours and saw four meetings. He began the day by meeting civil society representatives, then NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What are the takeaways from the Blinken visit to #India, and what does it mean for the Blinken-Modi roadmap?

