Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India's great vaccine hunt and COVID diplomacy 2.0
In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the Indian government’s great vaccine hunt and other areas of a shift in the focus of Indian diplomacy.
Since the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s diplomatic service has had to shift course. While the focus in 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, was on coordinating exports of COVID-19 medicines, flights to repatriate Indians abroad (the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’) after the lockdown, and then exporting vaccines worldwide (‘Vaccine Maitri’), after the second wave, Covid Diplomacy 2.0 has a different order of tasks, both in the immediate and the long term.