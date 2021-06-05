National

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India's great vaccine hunt and COVID diplomacy 2.0

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the Indian government’s great vaccine hunt and other areas of a shift in the focus of Indian diplomacy.

Since the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s diplomatic service has had to shift course. While the focus in 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, was on coordinating exports of COVID-19 medicines, flights to repatriate Indians abroad (the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’) after the lockdown, and then exporting vaccines worldwide (‘Vaccine Maitri’), after the second wave, Covid Diplomacy 2.0 has a different order of tasks, both in the immediate and the long term.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 12:23:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/worldview-with-suhasini-haidar-indias-great-vaccine-hunt-and-covid-diplomacy/article34731400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY