Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India-Sri Lanka ties after port deal

In this week's episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar tries to unravel one of India’s most close and complex relationships - that between New Delhi and Colombo. After weeks of a strain in ties over Sri Lanka’s decision to scrap the East Container Terminal project with India and Japan, a truce has been effected. Both countries have accepted a deal for the West Container Terminal Project.
Both India and Japan had earlier expressed displeasure about Colombo “unilaterally” pulling out of the 2019 tripartite agreement, signed by the former Maithripala Sirisena-Ranil Wickremesinghe government.
With so much going on - the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the visit of Pakistan’s PM and an impending vote at Geneva’s Human Rights Council on a resolution against Sri Lanka - where do India's relations stand now?
