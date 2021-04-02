Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India-Pakistan to restart trade?

02 April 2021 18:46 IST

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the recent developments between India and Pakistan's trade freeze

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at Pakistan’s move to open trade with India, and then reverse the move which has further deepened the mystery on the India-Pakistan dialogue process. What is expected next?

Also read: Pakistan allows import of cotton, sugar from India

