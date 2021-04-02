National

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India-Pakistan to restart trade?

Suhasini Haidar 02 April 2021 18:46 IST
Updated: 02 April 2021 19:07 IST

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the recent developments between India and Pakistan's trade freeze

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at Pakistan’s move to open trade with India, and then reverse the move which has further deepened the mystery on the India-Pakistan dialogue process. What is expected next?

Also read: Pakistan allows import of cotton, sugar from India

international (foreign) trade
trade dispute
trade policy
economy (general)
economy, business and finance
trade agreements
Pakistan
India-Pakistan
diplomacy