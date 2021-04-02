National
02 April 2021
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India-Pakistan to restart trade?
Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the recent developments between India and Pakistan's trade freeze
In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at Pakistan’s move to open trade with India, and then reverse the move which has further deepened the mystery on the India-Pakistan dialogue process. What is expected next?
