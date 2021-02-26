Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

26 February 2021 18:00 IST

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the recent border developments between India and Pakistan.

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the recent border developments between India and Pakistan. Both countries have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, according to a joint statement. The decision on ceasefire was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.



On the face of it, this seems like a simple reiteration of an old agreement, the 2003 India Pakistan ceasefire. But there’s much more. Here are some questions discussed in this episode:



- Was the move really sudden?



- Will it hold?



- How to normalise ties with Pakistan?

