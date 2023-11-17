World’s largest planned urbanisation programme being undertaken by India, says Puri

November 17, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - New Delhi

India is undertaking the world’s largest planned urbanisation programme and the total investment in urban development has risen ten times over the last decade, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on November 16.

Mr. Puri said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also undertaken various measures to address climate change through its ongoing missions, including the Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT and Urban Transport, among others.

He was speaking at the launch of the second phase of the City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) programme which envisages fostering climate-sensitive planning in Indian cities and driving investments into urban climate action through specific projects.

The CITIIS 2.0, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on May 31, has been conceived by the Urban Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the French Development Agency (AFD), KfW Development Bank, the European Union and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The programme aims to drive investments into urban climate action through competitively selected projects promoting a circular economy with a focus on integrated waste management.

It also seeks to foster climate-sensitive planning and action in States and cities through evidence-driven approaches and build institutional mechanisms, leverage partnerships and anchor capacity building for all urban local bodies in India.

“CITIIS 2.0 will complement the Smart Cities Mission and converge with the Swachh Bharat Mission to enable innovation throughout the value chain of waste management in our cities”, Mr. Puri said.

The total funding for CITIIS 2.0 includes a loan of ₹1,760 crores, or €200 million, from AFD and KfW (€100 million each). The programme will also receive a technical assistance grant of ₹106 crores ( €12 million) from the European Union.

All 100 Smart Cities are eligible to seek assistance under CITIIS 2.0 programme.

Up to 18 innovative projects promoting the circular economy with a focus on integrated waste management shall be selected for assistance. The CITIIS grant amount for each project will be limited to 80% of the total project cost, up to ₹135 crore (90% of the total project cost, in the case of North-Eastern and Hill States). The additional funds, that is 20% of the total project cost (10 % in the case of NE and hill States) will be mobilised by the selected city on its own.

