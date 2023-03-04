'World's first' bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it 'remarkable achievement'

March 04, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 4 said a 200-metre-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, which he termed as the “world’s first” such exercise.

Calling it a “remarkable achievement” for the country and its bamboo sector, he said this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns.

In a tweet, Mr. Gadkari said, “An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world’s first 200-metre-long bamboo crash barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway.” The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said this bamboo crash barrier has been christened as “Bahu Balli”.

“It underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions, such as the National Automotive Test Tracks [NATRAX] in Pithampur, Indore, and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute [CBRI] in Roorkee. Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress,” the Minister said in another tweet.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the recycling value of bamboo barriers is 50-70%, while that of steel barriers is 30-50%.

“The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene [HDPE]. This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath,” he said.

“Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself, making it an even more significant milestone,” Mr. Gadkari added.