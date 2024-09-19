World watching how BJP is threatening to kill Leader of Opposition: Congress

Hitting back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J. P. Nadda for his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress on Thursday (September 19, 2024) said the world is watching how the ruling party is “threatening to kill the Leader of the Opposition of India”.

In the ongoing letter war between the Congress and BJP leaders, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said Mr. Nadda’s letter is “both juvenile and shallow, and a shameful attempt to distract from the serious threats to Shri Rahul Gandhi’s life”.

On Tuesday (September 17, 2024), Mr. Kharge had raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of “extremely objectionable” and “violent” statements being made against Mr. Gandhi by ruling alliance members. These statements included Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu calling the leader the “number one terrorist”.

Mr. Bittu and other BJP leaders had alleged that Mr. Gandhi, during his recent trip to the United States, had given a handle to anti-India forces by questioning the status of religious minorities such as Sikhs in India.

Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah warned Mr. Gandhi that he would meet the same fate as his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her bodyguards, and Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced a reward for the person who chops the Congress leader’s tongue. Referring to these statements in his letter, Mr. Kharge had urged the Prime Minister to “discipline” his leaders.

In response, the BJP chief sent a letter to Mr. Kharge, accusing Mr. Gandhi of having a history of abusing Prime Minister Modi and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and “siding with anti-India forces”.

Hours later, the Congress responded with a letter from Mr. Ramesh to the BJP chief.

“We urge the Prime Minister to rise beyond petty politics, condemn the actions of his party leaders, and take strong action to set an example for others. His silence only emboldens these anti-India elements that are attempting to disrupt the peace of the country by threatening violence against the Leader of Opposition. The entire world is watching how the ruling party of India is threatening to kill the Leader of the Opposition of India,” he said.

In a separate post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal said the BJP is “single handedly responsible for the plummeting standard of political discourse in India”.

“BJP President J.P. Nadda’s reply to INC President Sh. @kharge ji smacks of arrogance and clearly shows that since the PM could not even get himself to respond on this very serious issue, the attacks on Rahul ji have his full support,” Mr. Venugopal said.

