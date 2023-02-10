World unions question assigning L-20 presidency to BMS

February 10, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The International Trade Union Confederation has questioned the Central government’s decision to assign the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the labour wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Chair of the L-20 (Labour-20). ITUC-affiliated unions in G-20 countries will hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the negotiations and the situation so far.

The ITUC is an umbrella organisation of trade unions from nearly 150 countries. In his letter to BMS general secretary Ravindra Himte, ITUC Deputy General Secretary Owen Tudor said 10 Central trade unions representing a majority of union members in India have unanimously opposed the Centre’s appointment of the BMS as the Chair of L-20.

The L-20 is usually chaired by trade unions affiliated either to the ITUC or the Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC) to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. In India, trade unions such as the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the Hind Mazdoor Sangh and the Self Employed Women’s Association are affiliated with the ITUC. The ITUC has not taken a decision yet on BMS’s application for affiliation with the ITUC.

In his letter to BMS general secretary Ravindra Himte, ITUC deputy general secretary Owen Tudor said ten Central trade unions representing the majority of union members in India were unanimously opposed to the government’s appointment of BMS as L-20 Chair. “On multiple occasions, we have proposed a compromise solution, where we meet halfway. Our suggestion was not to relinquish your role as the L-20 Host, but rather to share the responsibilities and duties of L-20 as a co-host with INTUC,” Mr. Tudor said in the letter.

HMS general secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu said the Centre should not behave like a “dictator”. “These are international events. Our country has a respect and standing among the G-20 countries and other countries in the world. Such unilateral and dictatorial actions by the Narendra Modi government will bring disrespect to the entire country,” Mr. Sidhu said.

Mr. Tudor maintained in the letter that the core ITUC value was that unions were independent of governments. “Letting the Indian government decide who is the L-20 Chair or host conflicts with our constitution. I hope you understand that we are legally prohibited from accepting something that conflicts with our constitution,” he said. “I assure you that BMS’ decisions on this matter will certainly weigh badly against BMS’ application to join ITUC,” he said.

