World Sanskrit Day | PM Modi asks people to share one Sanskrit sentence on X

August 31, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

India has a very special relation with Sanskrit, says PM Modi on World Sanskrit Day

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day on Thursday, August 30, 2023 and urged them to share a sentence in the ancient language to celebrate its greatness.

"Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit," the Prime Minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter

In a following post in Sanskrit, Mr. Modi spoke about India hosting the G20 Summit in the coming days and how people from all over the world will come here and learn of its great culture.

World Sanskrit Day is observed to raise awareness about the language used by scholars and saints in ancient India to pen several revered books, especially about religious teachings and philosophy.

