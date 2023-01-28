World looking at India with high expectations, says PM Modi at a gathering of Gujjars

January 28, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world was looking at India with high expectations and the country had asserted itself at the global forums with strength and power. The “new India” was also correcting the mistakes committed in the past, Mr. Modi said.

The PM was at Malaseri Dungri village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, where he attended a function marking the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a deity revered by Gujjars. Addressing a gathering after attending the rituals, Mr. Modi said those who had made immense contributions to the country’s development were being brought to the fore and recognised.

“Several attempts were made [earlier] to break India ideologically but no power could succeed in it. Our nation is not just a territory... It is an expression of our civilisation, culture and potential,” Mr. Modi said. He called upon the people to stay away from anything which could destroy the unity of the country.

The PM praised the contribution of the Gujjar community in the freedom struggle and other social movements, while affirming that the personalities who had made sacrifices should get their rightful place in the history. He said those sections of society which had faced neglect and deprivation were being empowered in the present rule.

The Gujjar influence

A day before the birth anniversary celebrations, the Congress government here declared it a public holiday in an attempt to entice Gujjars, who wield a strong influence in 35 to 40 of the State’s 200 Assembly constituencies. This had been a popular demand of the community for several years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Modi sought to connect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Gujjars by pointing out that the party’s election symbol, lotus, had a religious significance for the community. “Lord Devnarayan manifested himself on a lotus, which is also the logo of India’s Presidency of the G-20. I too have been associated with lotus,” he said.

“My relation with you runs deep. I have come to this function as a devotee rather than as Prime Minister,” Mr. Modi said, as the audience clapped and raised slogans in his support. He called upon the people to get out of the “mindset of slavery” and take pride in the country’s heritage that dates back to thousands of years.

The Prime Minister praised Rajasthan as a “land of heritage” and applauded its people for their bravery and struggle for self-respect. “Bravery is the culture of every household in Rajasthan. There is creation, enthusiasm and celebration in this State. People are known for their hard work and charity,” he said.

Among others, BJP State president Satish Poonia, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhilwara MP Subhash Chandra Baheria and other party leaders were present.