World looking at India as nursery of new possibilities: PM Modi

The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities and several countries are approaching the government for setting up IIT campuses there, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 29.

Delivering the inaugural address at the "Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam" on the third anniversary of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Prime Minister said various global universities are also interested in setting up their campuses in India.

"The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities. Many countries are approaching us to open IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campuses there. Two IIT campuses — one in Tanzania and one in Abu Dhabi — are already about to start operations.... Various global universities are also reaching out to us, expressing their interest in setting up campuses in India," Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said judging youngsters on the basis of their language rather than their talent is the biggest injustice.

"The NEP aims at making India a hub of research and innovation. The policy has given equal importance to traditional knowledge systems and futuristic technology," he said.

Mr. Modi also asked schools to make students aware about subjects such as disaster management, climate change and clean energy.

During the programme, the Prime Minister released the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI scheme.

The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and pluralistic society as envisaged under the NEP.

The Prime Minister also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held at Bharat Mandapam at the old Pragati Maidan here.

