HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World looking at India as nursery of new possibilities: PM Modi

During the programme, the Prime Minister released the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI scheme

July 29, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, on July 29, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, on July 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities and several countries are approaching the government for setting up IIT campuses there, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 29.

Delivering the inaugural address at the "Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam" on the third anniversary of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Prime Minister said various global universities are also interested in setting up their campuses in India.

"The world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities. Many countries are approaching us to open IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campuses there. Two IIT campuses — one in Tanzania and one in Abu Dhabi — are already about to start operations.... Various global universities are also reaching out to us, expressing their interest in setting up campuses in India," Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said judging youngsters on the basis of their language rather than their talent is the biggest injustice.

"The NEP aims at making India a hub of research and innovation. The policy has given equal importance to traditional knowledge systems and futuristic technology," he said.

Mr. Modi also asked schools to make students aware about subjects such as disaster management, climate change and clean energy.

During the programme, the Prime Minister released the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI scheme.

The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and pluralistic society as envisaged under the NEP.

The Prime Minister also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held at Bharat Mandapam at the old Pragati Maidan here.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.