World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India’s president on July 25, making her the first person from one of the country’s marginalised tribal communities to serve as head of state. | Photo Credit: AFP

Several world leaders, including presidents of Russia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, have congratulated India’s new President Droupadi Murmu who assumed office on July 25, and expressed their desire to work with her to enhance their respective nation’s multifaceted ties with India.

Ms. Murmu, India's youngest President and the first to be born after Independence, took the oath of office on July 25. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall. She is the country's first tribal head of state and the second woman in the post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Ms. Murmu and expressed hope that she will further promote bilateral productive cooperation.

"We attach much importance to the relations of a special privileged strategic partnership with India," Mr. Putin said.

"I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security," he said in his message on July 24.

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Ms. Murmu, recalling the close ties between the two nations and underlining that her leadership offers "fresh impetus" to the joint endeavours to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties they enjoy.

"Your appointment to this chief responsibility in one of the largest democracies is testimony to the trust and confidence the government and the people have placed in your caliber and political acumen,” Mr. Wickremesinghe wrote in his message.

Bangladesh President M. Abdul Hamid said that he is looking forward to working with her to advance mutual interests as well as make efforts for development, peace and prosperity in the region.

He said Bangladesh-India ties were anchored in shared history and culture, mutual trust and respect, long-standing friendship and continued cooperation.

"The invaluable support by the Government and the people of India during our Liberation War in 1971 was a watershed moment in our relations. Today, our cooperation spans a range of areas, including trade, connectivity, water resources management, energy, border management and security," Mr. Hamid said.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Ms. Murmu on her "historic election".

"Her capability and experience will no doubt lead India to greater heights. I look forward to enhancing the close relations between the Maldives and India under her leadership," he tweeted last week.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari conveyed her wishes to Ms. Murmu and expressed confidence in the cooperation between the two countries reaching new heights during her tenure.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted: "On behalf of the govt & people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal & India will see newer heights in the days ahead."

Britain also sent greetings to the President and expressed confidence in the India-UK relationship going from "strength to strength" under her tenure.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for South Asia and the Commonwealth, took to Twitter on July 22 to send his “ badhai” in Devanagari script to the new Indian Head of State. The tweet followed the former governor of Jharkhand’s confirmation as President-elect.

With outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson now technically signed off from the job after his farewell speech in Parliament last week, ahead of the election of a new Prime Minister by early September, 10 Downing Street said Lord Ahmad’s tweet from last week is the formal U.K. government congratulatory message for the new Indian President.

Ahmad is the minister officially in-charge of Indian affairs and sent the message in his capacity as Minister for South Asia..