World knows about our rich heritage: India

Anurag Srivastava

NEW DELHI

16 July 2020 23:12 IST

MEA responds to Nepal PM’s comments on Ayodhya

The cultural heritage of India is recognised the world over, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The statement came from the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava who did not respond directly to Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli’s comments about Ayodhya and Lord Ram, saying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal had already clarified the matter.

“Deep and culturally rich heritage of our country is known all over the world,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Prime Minister Oli had remarked on Monday that Ramchandra, the lead protagonist of the epic Ramayana, was born in a Nepalese village near the border town of Birgunj. He had described India’s Ayodhya as part of a “fake” Indian narrative.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry had, in a statement, clarified that the Prime Minister of Nepal did not intend to hurt any community with his comments on Lord Ram, but maintained that it was necessary to study the Ramayana and the characters associated with it further.