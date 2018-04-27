World Bank loan for Biopharma Mission

The government has secured a loan of about ₹1,600 crore from the World Bank to develop new vaccines, medical devices and medicines.
The money will be disbursed over five years and is part of the Department of Biotechnology-led National Biopharma Mission.
The goal is to have 6 to 10 new products in the next five years and in the process create a slew of jobs.
It was approved by the Cabinet in May 2017 and launched on June 30, 2017.
