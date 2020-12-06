National

Working to make India free of discrimination only truthful way to pay homage to Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File  

Working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to B.R. Ambedkar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of the Dalit icon’s death anniversary on December 6.

Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.

“Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

Comments
