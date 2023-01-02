Working on ‘self-contained, self-reliant ecosystem’ to live stream SC proceedings: Centre

January 02, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre said it is working on a “self-contained, self-reliant ecosystem” to live stream Supreme Court proceedings even as the apex court hit back at a petitioner who claimed the court was not following its own judgment on live streaming, saying “it is always easy to criticise others and it is always easy to throw a stone at somebody”.

“It is always easy to criticise others and it is always easy to throw a stone at somebody. You tell us, what are the modalities which can be followed to live stream? Do you want live streaming of court proceeding to be stopped?” a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud addressed advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for former RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya.

The court asked what modalities could be followed for live streaming at a time when the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was saying it did not have sufficient technical and infrastructure wherewithal to live stream court proceedings without third-party applications.

The lawyer said a special agreement can be made with the YouTube platform for safeguarding the copyright over the court’s live streamed proceedings as held in a 2018 judgment of the apex court.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, for the government, said work was on to build self-reliance as early as possible.

The Bench listed the case for August, saying the top court itself was in the process of strengthening the live streaming mechanism.

The top court had on October 17 issued a notice to its Registry on a plea by Govindacharya seeking a direction for a special arrangement with YouTube for safeguarding the copyright over the court’s live streamed proceedings as held in a 2018 judgement.

“The technology is constantly improving and the respondent no. 1 (SC Registry) has been persistently working to develop a self-reliant system. It may be brought to the kind notice of the Court that not only the Registry, but NIC as well, at present, does not have the sufficient technical and infrastructure wherewithal to host the live streaming completely on its own without third-party applications and solutions,” H.S. Jaggi, Registrar of the Computer Cell of the Supreme Court, had said in an affidavit recently.