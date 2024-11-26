Worker and farmer unions urge President Murmu to intervene, submit 12-point charter of demands

The Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of about 500 farmers’ outfits, held nationwide protests on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) demanding a legalised minimum support prices, and scrapping of the four Labour Codes. The protesters submitted a 12-point charter of demands to President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention to fulfil the promises made to peasants and workers by the Union government.

The 12-point charter includes the implementation of the late Prof. M.S. Swaminathan’s formula to decide the minimum support price and a legally guaranteed procurement for all crops. They have also demanded the repeal of the four Labour Codes and the end of contractualisation or outsourcing of labour in any form. “Implement National Minimum Wage of ₹26,000/month, and pension at the rate of ₹10,000/month and social security benefits for all workers including organised, unorganised, scheme workers and contract workers and agriculture sector,” the demand charter said.

The organisations have also demanded a comprehensive loan waiver for farmers and agricultural workers to end indebtedness and suicides. “Ensure credit facilities for farmers and workers at low interest rates,” they demanded. “No privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings and public services including Defence, Railways, Health, Education, Electricity. Scrap National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). No prepaid smart meters, free power for agricultural pumps, 300 units of free electricity to domestic users and shops,” they demanded.

The SKM and the CTUs have also demanded that the Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM), National Cooperation Policy, and agreements of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research with multinational companies must be scrapped as they encroach on the rights of the State governments and facilitate corporatisation of agriculture.

“End indiscriminate land acquisition, implement Land Acquisition Act and Forest Rights Act,” the demand charter said. They have urged the President to implement guaranteed employment and job security for all. “200 days of work and ₹600 per day as wage in the MGNREGS [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme]. Expand it to urban areas. Immediately withdraw the exclusion of families from MNREGA. Pay the pending wages,” the charter said.

It also includes the demand for a comprehensive public sector insurance scheme for crops and cattle, crop insurance and all the schemes’ benefits to tenant farmers. “Arrest price rise. Strengthen the public distribution system. Ensure quality public health care and education for all. ₹10,000 per month pension at the age of 60 years for all. Tax the super-rich for the resources,” the charter said.

They also wanted strict laws to stop communal divisions in the society, and ensure their effective implementation. “Uphold secularism as envisaged in the Constitution. End violence against women and children through gender empowerment and a fast-track judicial system. End violence, social oppression and caste-communal discrimination against all marginalised sections including Dalits, Tribal People and Minorities,” the charter said.

