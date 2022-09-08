Work together for development of cooperatives: Amit Shah to States

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah and others during a two-day national conference of states’ cooperation ministers, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exhorted States to work together for the holistic development of the cooperative sector so that it could contribute significantly in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Addressing a two-day National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers here, Mr. Shah asserted that efforts should be made to ensure that the cooperative movement run at the same speed in every State of India, a statement said.

"In those States where the activities have stopped or slowed down, the effort should be to accelerate. For that, we need a new national cooperative policy," Mr. Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, said.

The new policy should be framed to ensure the all-round development of the cooperative sector in all the States and Union Territories, and to identify new areas, he added.

Mr. Shah pointed out that the cooperative movement was strong in West and South India, but at a developing stage in North and Central India while least-developed in East and North-Eastern States.

He asserted that the cooperative departments of all the States should follow the same path of development and adopt uniform policies.

Earlier this week, the government announced the constitution of a 47-member committee, headed by former Union Cabinet Minister Suresh Prabhu, to draft a new national cooperation policy document that would promote cooperative-based economic development model.

'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'

The new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realise the vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.

"All the States will have to work together in the spirit of Team India for the development of the cooperative sector. Our target should be that in 100 years, cooperatives become a strong pillar of the country's economy," Mr. Shah said, adding that the cooperatives should play a major role in taking the country's economy to USD 5 trillion.

He highlighted the steps taken by the ministry for the growth of cooperative sector.

Mr. Shah said the number of PACS would be increased to three lakhs in five years besides the creation of a national database of the cooperative sector.

For seed production, Mr. Shah said a multi-state co-operative would be formed which would conduct R&D, conserve our existing varieties and develop new ones. Four or five big co-operative organisations would be roped in to set up this multi-State co-operative.

To certify organic products and market them in India and the overseas markets, he said a multi-State cooperative would be set up under the leadership of Amul.

The multi-State cooperatives for seed and organic products would be established in the next two months.

The Minister said an export house was being set up by Amul, IFFCO, NAFED, NCDC and Kribhco which would export khadi products, handicrafts and agriculture products to the world market.

For the development of the Indian economy, Mr. Shah said not only mass production was necessary, but the production by masses was also necessary. “This can be possible only through the cooperative model.”