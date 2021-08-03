Work out amicable solution, Venkaiah urges government and Opposition

New Delhi

03 August 2021 15:52 IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman held meetings with Ministers, Kharge

With continued protests disrupting the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has urged both the government and the Opposition to collectively resolve the stalemate.

According to sources, he held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening. Mr. Naidu also discussed the issue with Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Tuesday after the House was adjourned for the first time soon after 11:00 a.m.

The sources said Mr. Naidu has urged both the Opposition and the government to sit together and work out an amicable solution.

A Cabinet Minister speaking off the record said all attempts at reaching out to the Opposition parties have failed. “They themselves are not clear on what they want. The Opposition is just a group of disparate leaders who don’t know how to go about working a solution,” he said.