Work on database of migrant workers is slow, Supreme Court tells Centre

Migrant workers in New Delhi leaving for Bihar on Thursday.

NEW DELHI:

24 May 2021 15:09 IST

Top court says provision of food for labourers need not wait until completion of registration

The government’s delay in completing a national database to identify and register migrant workers across the country in order to provide them benefits in times of dire need stood out like a sore thumb in a Supreme Court hearing on Friday.

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M.R. Shah acknowledged submissions made by advocate Prashant Bhushan that such a database would have made it easier for the government to identify and provide essentials like food and dry rations to stranded migrant labourers during the second wave of the pandemic.

“The direction [for the database] was issued by this court in 2018...Your process is very slow. We are not satisfied. We will pass orders on this,” Justice Bhushan addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre.

Mr. Bhushan, who represents activists seeking urgent measures to provide food and life support for migrant workers, said: “People are dying… 24 crore people have been pushed below the poverty line. The situation is worse than last year… Government has said they have not been able to even put up a portal for the registration of workers”.

The civil rights lawyer said many of these destitute workers require immediate cash transfers to purchase essentials. The pandemic has left them with no means of livelihood.

“A uniform national data grid of migrant workers, in which both the Centre and States provide inputs should be there. This would ensure that benefits meant for migrant workers reach them and no other,” Justice Bhushan said.

The court asked the government to clarify what steps it had taken under the Code of Social Security of 2020.

‘Govt. obligation’

During the hearing, Justice Shah pointed out that many of the workers would be illiterate and unable to register online. It was a welfare government’s obligation to reach out to the workers, their employers and contractors.

“It should be a two-way approach. The government should go to the workers and the workers can also approach the government… You [government] must reach out to employers, contractors, etc. You should tell them to give information about their workers or have their licences cancelled,” Justice Shah addressed the government side.

Justice Shah said there should be some “supervisory authority” to take a weekly account of the transfer of benefits to workers.

“The government is spending thousands of crores, but is it [benefits] really reaching them [the workers]?” Justice Shah asked Mr. Mehta, who promised to file a detailed affidavit in response.

The Solicitor General said the Labour Ministry had already started work on the database. He assured the court that he would talk to the Labour Secretary and get the necessary information on its status.

Mr. Bhushan interjected and said the immediate handing out of dry rations and cooked food, however, during the second wave should not depend on the completion of this database. He said the need for food among the migrant population was urgent and could not wait.

The court agreed, clarifying that provision of food, whether dry rations or cooked food, should not wait till the completion of the registration process of migrant workers on the proposed database.

Mr. Bhushan said that last year the Centre had recorded eight crore migrant workers without ration cards. The States had identified 2.8 crore of them. Other workers were registered under various laws. He said the Centre and the States should at least provide these people with immediate benefits without waiting any further.