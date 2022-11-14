Work hard in the memory of Netaji, don’t add to the holidays already there: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest petition to declare the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a national holiday and erect a memorial for him.
“The best way to recognise his contributions to the nation is to work hard and not add to the holidays,” Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Netaji was born on January 23, 1897.
The court said the question comes entirely within the domain of the Executive and the judiciary would not interfere.
Chief Justice Chandrachud said such petitions were a waste of time and misuse of the public interest litigation mechanism.
Trending
- Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
- Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
- How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India
“Everything you consider desirable cannot be made an issue for judicial review… You like blue skies, you cannot ask the court for blue skies,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed advocate Jaya Sukin, appearing for K. K. Ramesh, the petitioner.
ADVERTISEMENT