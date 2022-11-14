Work hard in the memory of Netaji, don’t add to the holidays already there: SC

November 14, 2022 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest petition to declare the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a national holiday and erect a memorial for him.

“The best way to recognise his contributions to the nation is to work hard and not add to the holidays,” Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud said.

Netaji was born on January 23, 1897.

The court said the question comes entirely within the domain of the Executive and the judiciary would not interfere.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said such petitions were a waste of time and misuse of the public interest litigation mechanism.

“Everything you consider desirable cannot be made an issue for judicial review… You like blue skies, you cannot ask the court for blue skies,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed advocate Jaya Sukin, appearing for K. K. Ramesh, the petitioner.