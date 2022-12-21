ED withholds production warrant for Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal

December 21, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated December 22, 2022 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday assured the Delhi High Court that it will withhold till January 9 next year the execution of a warrant to produce Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, lodged in an Asansol jail in a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, before a local court in connection with a money laundering case.

A Delhi court had on Monday issued a production warrant against Mr. Mondal after the ED approached the court seeking that the Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress be summoned to Delhi for questioning.

Mr. Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 11 and has remained behind bars since. The ED is looking into the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in October this year alleging that Mr. Mondal was a facilitator and beneficiary in the cattle-smuggling scam. The central agency has flagged the fixed deposits in the name of Mr. Mondal and his family members amounting to nearly ₹18 crore and more than 50 land and property documents.

The High Court has listed Mr. Mondal’s plea challenging the Delhi court’s order for producing him before it for hearing on January 9, 2023.

