Won’t engage Labour Party on Kashmir: India

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.   | Photo Credit: AP

The response came hours after the Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn drew attention to the situation in Kashmir

Responding to the comments on the Kashmir situation at the Labour Party Conference of the U.K. on September 25, India said that it will not engage the party on explaining the Kashmir situation. “There is no question of engaging with the Labour Party or its representatives on this issue,” said the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

“Government has noted certain developments at the Labour Party Conference pertaining to the Indian State (Union Territory) of J&K. We regret the uninformed and unfounded positions taken at this event," said the Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The response came hours after the Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn drew attention to the situation in the Indian territory of Kashmir. In response to the Labour Party's comments, Manoj Ladwa, CEO, India Inc. Group and former chair of Labour Indian Community Engagement Forum said that the attitude of the party will "alienate" people of the Indian origin in the UK.

"There is no question of engaging with the Labour Party or its representatives on this issue," said the Official Spokesperson Mr Kumar.

