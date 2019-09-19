National

Won’t be swayed by media trial: SIT on Chinmayanand case

Swami Chinmayanand. File

Swami Chinmayanand. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

It says all the probe findings based on a “scientific investigation” will be submitted to Allahabad HC

The Special Investigation Team probing rape charges against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday said it would not be influenced by accusations of shielding the accused or questions raised by people or a “media trial.”

All the findings of the probe, based on a “scientific investigation,” would be submitted to the Allahabad High Court in its status report, the SIT said, refusing to divulge the probe details so far or why it was yet to act against the accused.

The SIT urged both sides to refrain from revealing too many details to media, arguing that releasing “masala” to the media was giving strength to the other side to defend their case better.

The SIT clarified that officially it had not arrested anyone in the case so far, amid demands for Mr. Chinmayanand’s arrest raised by the law student who has accused him of rape and blackmail.

“You will have to have faith in some agency. If the investigation is going in the wrong direction, the High Court will monitor us. If we make any mistakes, it is authorised to take cognisance of it,” Naveen Arora, officer heading the SIT, said at a press conference in Shahjahanpur.

Mr. Arora added: “We can’t be swayed by a particular person or media trial to take the investigation in the wrong direction.”

Mr. Arora was responding to questions on why Mr. Chinmayanand was not yet booked for rape despite allegation by the law student and her statement in a local court.

On the time being taken in the investigation, the official said the priority of the SIT was to join the dots in both the cases and not leave behind any evidence which could weaken the case. While the first case pertains to the allegations levelled against Mr. Chinmayanand, the second case is about the alleged extortion threats received by the former BJP MP.

“We don’t want any lapse due to hurry in the probe,” Mr. Arora said, adding that the SIT was mandated to submit its report to the court on September 23.

The SIT said it would take into consideration videos associated with the case only after they were assessed by a forensic laboratory.

