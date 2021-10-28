National

Won’t arrest Sameer Wankhede without giving prior notice: Maharashtra govt. to HC

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. FIle   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not arrest NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him a prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

Mr. Wankhede also moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him.

Also read: Amid allegations against NCB official Wankhede, his wife seeks support from Maharashtra CM

He sought an urgent hearing of his plea challenging the Mumbai police’s decision to form a four-member team to investigate the allegations of extortion and corruption against him, in the aftermath of the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The Maharashtra government initially opposed the plea but subsequently, chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai assured the court that it will give prior notice of arrest to Mr. Wankhede.

“We assure the court that three working days’ notice will be given (to Wankhede) before arrest by Mumbai Police,” Pai said.

The HC disposed of the plea following the state government’s statement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

KSEB suffered a loss of ₹45 crore during the recent rains

Decision on Athirappilly project only through consensus: Minister

One more person who took loan from Karuvannur bank ends life

India has potential to become international health tourism hub, says Mansukh Mandaviya

‘Perturbed’ by many persons ‘politely declining’ to be part of Pegasus probe panel: Chidambaram

Minister tells officials to issue ID cards to tourist guides

Congress demands SIT probe into Odisha teacher murder

Treat murder of youth in Belagavi as religious honour killing: Fact-finding team

After credit outreach programme, banks notice alarming rise in efforts to dupe customers

CBI recovers ₹1.12 cr cash during searches at Delhi Police sub-inspector’s house

Companies like NSO can’t sell products to non-governmental actors: Israeli envoy

Arunachal CM visits troops on troubled border with China

U.P. man held in sedition case after FB post celebrating Pakistan win in T20 match goes viral

Water storage at Mullaperiyar dam reaches 138 ft, second warning issued

VCK, MNM welcome SC’s probe panel to examine Pegasus allegations

Venkaiah Naidu calls for multidisciplinary approach in higher education

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson moves court against Sabarmati Ashram revamp

Watch & Listen | People get together to sing Kannada songs

Amid allegations against NCB official Wankhede, his wife seeks support from Maharashtra CM

ASEAN's unity, centrality always important priority for India, says PM Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 3:51:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/wont-arrest-sameer-wankhede-without-giving-prior-notice-maharashtra-govt-to-hc/article37208711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY