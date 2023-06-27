ADVERTISEMENT

Won’t adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank: PM Modi

June 27, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Bhopal

‘Those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters,’ says PM Modi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP booth worker in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Mr. Modi was addressing BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign.

Party workers are BJP’s biggest strength, Mr. Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making the BJP world’s largest party.

"We don’t sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people," PM Modi said to the BJP workers.

"The BJP has decided that it won’t adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank," he said.

He also said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

The Prime Minister further said development of villages was must for India to become a developed country.

