Women’s safety in using cabs: SC asks govt to hear out petitioner

The government should decide a plea made by a PIL petitioner seeking to implement strict regulations for app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber among others, to ensure the safety of women commuters, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

A Bench led by Justice S.A. Bobde asked petitioner Nipun Saxena, a law student, to make his representation before the Union Ministry of Transport. The court asked the government to hear him out in the interest of security of women.

When counsel for the Centre said that it would require an amendment to law, the court said, “you have to do it”.

The was was filed by Mr. Saxena and advocate Ankita Chaudhary expressing concern over increasing number of instances of sexual assaults against women.

The court accepted the suggestion made by senior advocate and amicus curiae Indira Jaising that a regulatory regime to make the taxi aggregators liable for the actions of drivers registered with them was the need of the hour.

The petition said instances of sexual harassment of women travelling in public transport and radio taxis was a harsh reality that needed to be addressed comprehensively.

Ms. Jaising submitted that aggregators did not carry out detailed background checks on their drivers. This made commuters, especially women, vulnerable.

Several incidents of molestation and sexual harassment by radio taxi drivers had been reported in the country.