Women’s role in conflict resolution crucial, says U.K. envoy

Women's participation in politics is essential to ensure policy-making is more inclusive and that the needs and concerns of women are better represented, U.K.’s Special Envoy for Gender Equality, Joanna Roper said.

Ms Roper, who was in India last week to attend the government’s Raisina Dialogue, met officials of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to discuss possible India-U.K. collaboration on gender equality issues. She also interacted with school and college students and British businesses operating in India, with whom she held talks on tackling sexual harassment in the garment sector.

Long term impact

Advocating a greater role for women in conflict resolution to ensure sustained peace, Ms. Roper told The Hindu, “Supporting women and girls’ meaningful mobilisation and participation in political life, mediation, conflict prevention, peace-building and in post-conflict processes to rebuild their countries and communities, is essential to building lasting peace and stability.”

“The U.K. will pursue diplomatic policies at multilateral and bilateral level to influence and transform the political environment in fragile and conflict-affected states to enable and encourage the participation of women in decision-making and support initiatives to enable women to play leadership roles,” the U.K.’s first Special Envoy for Gender Equality added.

“Women account for a mere 2% of mediators, 8% negotiators and 5% witnesses to peace processes. But they make a real difference and ensure peace negotiations stick — 60% of such negotiations are less likely to fail and 35% more likely to last 15 years or more. There is really strong evidence that if you bring women together everyone benefits,” Mr Roper stressed.