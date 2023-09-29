Women's reservation bill gets President's assent

September 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

According to a law ministry notification issued on September 29, the President gave her assent on September 28.

Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

According to its provision, "It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint."

