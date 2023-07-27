HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s quota Bill requires careful consideration and consensus, govt. tells Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha passed the Bill in 2010

July 27, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, on July 27, 2023.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, on July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the women’s reservation Bill requires “careful consideration” on the basis of consensus among all political parties before it is brought to Parliament.

In a written reply to a question, Mr. Meghwal said the Union government is committed to gender justice. “The issue needs careful consideration on the basis of consensus among all political parties before a Bill for amendment in the Constitution is brought before Parliament,” the Law Minister said.

The women’s reservation Bill or the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, which proposes 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, was passed in March 2010 in the Rajya Sabha amid high drama but the 15th Lok Sabha could not pass the Bill.

Also read: Explained | On reservation for women in politics

1.95 lakh cases pending

In response to another written question regarding disposal of cases by fast-track special courts (FTSC), Mr. Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha that they had disposed of 1.69 lakh cases while over 1.95 lakh remain pending.

“As per information made available by the High Courts, 758 FTSCs, including 412 exclusive POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] courts, are functional in 29 States and Union Territories, which have disposed of more than 1,69,000 cases, while 1,95,797 cases are pending in these courts as on May 31, 2023,” he said.

“Among these, exclusive POCSO courts have disposed of more than 1,08,000 cases while more than 1,30,000 cases remain pending,” the Minister added.

Related Topics

parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.