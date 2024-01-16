ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s empowerment essential for India to become a developed nation: Murmu

January 16, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Tura (Meghalaya)

President Murmu interacted with the members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, Meghalaya

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu poses for a picture with the members of Self-Help Groups during an interaction, at Baljek Airport, Tura, in West Garo Hills on January 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on January 16 said empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The President said the idea of women-led-development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to make their choices. With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings a greater self-confidence in women, she said.

Ms. Murmu interacted with the members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, Meghalaya.

"Empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047", she said while addressing the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The President underlined that India’s women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field. They just need some words and small actions of encouragement, a pat on the back.

Ms. Murmu urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold the hands of other women to take them forward. She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes.

They must become an inspiration for other women of their region and the nation, she said.

Ms. Murmu urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold the hands of other women to take them forward.

Members of Self-Help Groups attend an interaction with President Droupadi Murmu (Unseen), at Baljek Airport, Tura, in West Garo Hills. | Photo Credit: ANI

She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes. They must become an inspiration for other women in their region and the nation.

Speaking at the programme, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "We express our earnest gratitude to our respected President for her maiden visit to our State. Being the first tribal President of the country, it is indeed a very special moment for each one of us. In Meghalaya, we had less than 4,600 Self Help Groups when he took over the government in 2018.

"In 5-6 years, we have been able to raise this number of groups to nearly 45,000. Today, almost one woman from every rural household is a part of one SHG or the other. Our government does not believe in scheme-based development. We believe in stakeholder-based approach, a purpose driven approach, for the youth, women and Farmers of Meghalaya".

After the programme at Baljek Airport, the President proceeded to Shillong to lay the foundation stone for the Shillong Peak ropeway project and inaugurate other key infrastructure projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Meghalaya

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US