Women’s empowerment essential for India to become a developed nation: Murmu

President Murmu interacted with the members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, Meghalaya

January 16, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Tura (Meghalaya)

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu poses for a picture with the members of Self-Help Groups during an interaction, at Baljek Airport, Tura, in West Garo Hills on January 16, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu poses for a picture with the members of Self-Help Groups during an interaction, at Baljek Airport, Tura, in West Garo Hills on January 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on January 16 said empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The President said the idea of women-led-development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to make their choices. With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings a greater self-confidence in women, she said.

Ms. Murmu interacted with the members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, Meghalaya.

"Empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047", she said while addressing the gathering.

The President underlined that India’s women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field. They just need some words and small actions of encouragement, a pat on the back.

Ms. Murmu urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold the hands of other women to take them forward. She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes.

They must become an inspiration for other women of their region and the nation, she said.

Ms. Murmu urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold the hands of other women to take them forward.

Members of Self-Help Groups attend an interaction with President Droupadi Murmu (Unseen), at Baljek Airport, Tura, in West Garo Hills.

Members of Self-Help Groups attend an interaction with President Droupadi Murmu (Unseen), at Baljek Airport, Tura, in West Garo Hills. | Photo Credit: ANI

They must become an inspiration for other women in their region and the nation.

Speaking at the programme, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "We express our earnest gratitude to our respected President for her maiden visit to our State. Being the first tribal President of the country, it is indeed a very special moment for each one of us. In Meghalaya, we had less than 4,600 Self Help Groups when he took over the government in 2018.

"In 5-6 years, we have been able to raise this number of groups to nearly 45,000. Today, almost one woman from every rural household is a part of one SHG or the other. Our government does not believe in scheme-based development. We believe in stakeholder-based approach, a purpose driven approach, for the youth, women and Farmers of Meghalaya".

After the programme at Baljek Airport, the President proceeded to Shillong to lay the foundation stone for the Shillong Peak ropeway project and inaugurate other key infrastructure projects.

