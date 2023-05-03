ADVERTISEMENT

Women wrestlers seek SC permission to file documents in sealed cover

May 03, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Delhi Police, says the petitioners ought to approach the investigating officer with the documents

The Hindu Bureau

Wrestlers address the media during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The counsel for women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on May 3 sought permission to file documents in a sealed cover.

The request came in an oral mentioning before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Delhi Police, said the petitioners ought to approach the investigating officer with the documents.

The counsel said he was ready to share the documents with the Solicitor General.

The court said the case was coming for hearing on May 4, and it would consider the request.

On April 28, the police had informed the court that it would register an FIR on the basis of the wrestlers’ allegations. The court had tasked the Delhi Police Commissioner to evaluate the security situation and provide protection to the grapplers, especially a minor.

