Women to get family pension even in pendency of divorce: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi:

06 March 2020 19:27 IST

The Minister expressed happiness over the presence of a huge number of women officers in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Women will get family pension even in pendency of divorce, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The Minister of State for Personnel also said new vistas are opening up for women under the Narendra Modi government which give special preference to them and is sensitive towards their issues.

“He [Singh] pointed out that an order in the Pensions Department was modified recently for divorced daughters and now, even if the divorce matter is pending, women will be entitled for family pension,” a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Advertising

Advertising

India has come a full circle in women empowerment as they are now seeking opportunities and excelling in administrative jobs as well as in defence, space and the forces, which were earlier considered “taboos”, Mr. Singh said.

“Earlier, women used to opt for teaching and social welfare jobs only,” he said while addressing a workshop in New Delhi to mark International Women’s Day, which will be observed on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Mr. Singh said, after a long gap, “we have first generation women professionals in India and similarly, in the field of entrepreneurship, they are scaling new heights”.

This is not only a huge departure from the past, but also a great tribute to women empowerment, he said.

Expressing happiness over the presence of a huge number of women officers in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Mr. Singh said a huge galaxy of women talent is not only part of the administrative department for creating reforms, but in creating reforms pertaining to women.

The Minister also gave away awards to the best performers of the competitive events held on the occasion.