Female students stranded due to lockdown can reach out for help: NCW

Women students stranded in different cities away from their homes due to the lockdown can contact the National Commission for Women (NCW) for help, its Chairperson Rekha Sharma said. Ms. Sharma assured them that the NCW would work with State governments to ensure that “help reaches them”.

India is under a 21-day lockdown with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 32 lives and infected over 1,200 people in the country.

On Tuesday, Ms. Sharma held a meeting with NCW members to discuss the matter. “Had meeting with @NCWIndia members and discussed how we can help girl students who got stranded in different cities and couldn’t go home. Will be reaching out to universities to get the details,” Ms. Sharma said in a tweet.

The girls can reach out to to the NCW through the following email adresses - mailto:chairperson-ncw@nic.in“chairperson-ncw@nic.in and mailto:sharma.rekha@gov.in“sharma.rekha@gov.in.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
