Women safety: NHRC emphasizes strengthening of the implementation of existing laws

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday (September 9, 2024) emphasized that safety and social audits of cities and institutions should be carried out to get a better idea about the lags and issues that currently exist in terms of ensuring women’s safety in India. The Commission also said that better implementation of laws is needed to make sure that policies translate into tangible outcomes to improve the safety of women both at home, and outside.

The remarks about women safety were made during the national symposium on Women’s Safety at Work & Public Spaces organized by the NHRC in Delhi.

Acting Chairperson of NHRC, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, who chaired the symposium said that there have been a lot of efforts in terms of the legal provisions and policies for women’s empowerment in the country. However, they continue to face barriers both at the workplace and in public spaces which need to be addressed with a holistic approach.

Among the other suggestions given during the symposium are to have gender sensitization workshops/classes in schools, colleges, workplaces, top management of all major organisations, as well as in law enforcing systems, to adopt a preventive approach towards women’s safety with the help of civil society.

It was also suggested that media in all its manifestations also needs to have guidelines for reporting crimes against women and concentrated efforts should be made to encourage bystander intervention in reporting crimes.

Ms Sayani said that incidents of violent sexual abuse of women are not isolated in nature, and require collective efforts on our part to ensure an effective response.

“As a society, the issue of women’s safety must be seen as a collective responsibility of all. It is imperative to collaborate productively rather than reacting once a major incident has occurred;

Ensure all workplaces with working and proactive Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) to make women feel safe and comfortable,” she added.

Representatives from various ministries, national commissions, and police reflected upon several initiatives that have been taken by the government to ensure women’s safety in the workplace and public spaces. Some of the initiatives discussed include the Nirbhaya Fund, Mission Shakti, the Safe City Project, SHE-Box 2.0, increased surveillance by police through CCTV cameras, lighting of dark spots in the city, gender sensitization programmes at the school and college level, and other similar programmes.