Women Navy officers on circumnavigation expedition reach Australia in first stop

After a 39-day voyage at sea, two women officers undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition in Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, arrived at its first port of call in Australia on Saturday after covering a distance of 4,900 nautical miles from Goa. The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on October 2.

Around 2.30 p.m. IST (17.00 hours local time) on November 9 after a challenging 39-day voyage at sea under Navika Sagar Parikrama-II, INSV Tarini arrived at its first port of call in Fremantle, Australia, the Navy said in a statement.

“The vessel has covered a distance of 4,900 NM from Goa, crossing the Equator on October 16 and the Tropic of Capricorn on October 27. During this 38-day non-stop voyage, the Indian Navy duo of Lt. Cdr. Dilna K. and Lt. Cdr. Roopa A. encountered a range of weather conditions from calm to severe, facing winds up to 40 knots and sea state of six,” the Navy said. Throughout the journey, the crew remained in good health and high spirits, demonstrating resilience in the face of extreme conditions, it stated.

The progress of the expedition has been closely followed by Admiral Tripathi receiving daily updates.

As INSVTarini arrived in Fremantle, it was welcomed with a warm welcome by dignitaries, including the Consul General of India at Perth, the Defence Advisor from Canberra, Secretary of the Indian Navy Sailing Association (INSA), representatives from the Royal Australian Navy, along with members of the media and Indian Naval veterans residing in Australia. The celebration was further enriched by the sound of classical music, which the Tamil Association of Western Australia performed using parai (drum) and kombu thaarai (drum), offering a rich cultural touch to the reception, the Navy said.

Commander Abhilash Tomy (retired), an accomplished sailor who is mentoring the two member crew since August 2023, said the crew has sailed well till now. “We estimated 35 days for the trip and the crew has managed in 38, which is quite fair,” he said on the first leg of the voyage. “There was a wide variety of conditions from calm to rough. The boat has held up well. The boat looks to be in good condition, which means that the crew has looked after it well, sailing conservatively but averaging good speeds,” he told The Hindu.

The voyage will cover around 23,000 nautical miles in around 240 days, across four continents through three oceans and three challenging Capes unfolding in five legs with stopovers at four ports for replenishment and maintenance. The five legs are Goa to Fremantle, Australia; Fremantle to Lyttleton; New Zealand; Lyttleton to Port Stanley; Falkland; Port Stanley to Cape Town, South Africa and from Cape Town back to Goa.

“We are doing basic maintenance on the boat, and logistics preparing her (vessel) for the next leg to Lyttleton which might see some extreme weather,” Cdr. Tomy added. He created history as the first Indian to finish the prestigious Golden Globe Race 2022 finishing second after a gruelling 236 days alone at sea in a sail boat, in a race of grit and endurance.

The second leg of Navika Sagar Parikrama-II is expected to commence around November 24.

INSV Tarini, a 56-foot sailing vessel built by Aquarius Shipyard Ltd, was inducted in the Indian Navy on February 18, 2017. The vessel has clocked more than 66,000 nautical miles (1,22,223 km) and participated in the first edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017, trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio, Goa to Port Louis and other significant expeditions.

Both the officers with a sailing experience of 38,000 nautical miles (70,376 km) have trained vigorously in the last three years. They have been trained on ocean sailing aspects of seamanship, meteorology, navigation, and survival techniques at sea.