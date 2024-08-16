GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women journalists’ group NWMI releases guidelines to enhance safety and equity in newsrooms

The guidelines aim to address critical issues such as poor working conditions and unfair newsroom practices

Published - August 16, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) has introduced a new set of guidelines aimed at improving workplace conditions in newsrooms across the country. These guidelines are designed to address the need for enhanced safety and equity for journalists, reinforcing the importance of protecting their rights as both individuals and professionals.

Media organisations in India face several critical issues related to employee treatment and labour rights. According to the guidelines document released on August 15, reports from network members highlight widespread problems, including humiliation and harassment, where abusive behaviour from senior staff is often tolerated and justified by claims of past experiences. Disparaging comments based on personal attributes such as caste, gender, and sexuality are also common, with women and LGBTQIA+ individuals facing the brunt of these attacks.

One of the key aspects of these guidelines is adherence to legally sanctioned work hours. According to the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, journalists should work no more than 144 hours over four consecutive weeks, with at least one day off each week. Any work beyond this limit should be recognised as overtime, the document suggests.

The guidelines also stress the importance of fair and regular salaries. Media organisations are expected to provide compensation that reflects the professional nature of journalism, considering the education, skills, and experience required for the role. 

The NWMI guidelines suggest that salaries should be benchmarked against comparable industries and adjusted for cost of living and inflation. Transparency in job postings regarding financial compensation is also mandated. 

Recommendations

Employees should receive a minimum of 30 days of paid leave annually, encompassing various types such as earned, casual, sick, and festival leave. The guidelines also cover health-related leave, including mental health and menstrual leave, and ensure compliance with legal provisions for maternity, paternity, and childcare leave. 

Establishment of independent, professional human resources departments is emphasised. These departments should have clear policies on acceptable behaviour and provide training for all employees on bystander intervention against bullying and harassment, and protecting intervenors from retribution. 

Performance appraisals should follow clear and transparent processes, with proper documentation and defined criteria to prevent arbitrary decisions regarding appraisals, promotions, and salary increases. Employees should have access to reports on average salary hikes to promote transparency.

The guidelines recommend setting up a legally required internal committees to address sexual harassment.

Additionally, grievance redressal mechanisms must address complaints of toxic behaviour within newsrooms, ensuring confidentiality and involving neutral fact-finding processes. Management should enforce a zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour and take disciplinary action against violators, regardless of their position or popularity. Addressing these issues is crucial for fostering a respectful, transparent, and equitable work environment, essential for journalists to effectively fulfil their roles, the guidelines suggest.

The guidelines call for regular communication with employees about appropriate workplace behaviour and the systems in place for voicing concerns. This includes periodic training on related policies and procedures. The guidelines also address issues related to staffing, recommending that vacancies be filled promptly to avoid overburdening existing employees and increasing transparency about staff shortages.

