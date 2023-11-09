HamberMenu
Women introduced to water governance via Central project

November 09, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The central government has launched a campaign to involve women in water governance. They will be given first-hand knowledge about the water treatment processes.

The programme, ‘Women for Water, Water for Women’, is an initiative of the Union Urban Affairs Ministry under its flagship scheme - AMRUT, in partnership with the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and Odisha Urban Academy.

As part of the campaign, which commenced on Nov 7, women would be provided with a platform for inclusion in water governance. They will be given first-hand knowledge about the water treatment process through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities.

Groups of women have visited more than 250 Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) nationwide, gaining first hand knowledge of the intricate processes involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households, an official statement said.

The women received expert guidance on water quality testing protocols, ensuring the highest standards of water purity for their communities.

The focus areas encompassed familiarising and educating women about the AMRUT scheme and its widespread impact, providing comprehensive exposure to Water Treatment Plants, promoting inclusivity through souvenirs and articles crafted by Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and encouraging the adoption of water efficient fixtures in households.

More than 10,000 women SHGs, are expected to participate over the next two days in the programme.

