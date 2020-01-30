Women comprise only 8.98% of police strength in the country, says a report from the Bureau of Police Research and Development

Women comprise only 8.98% of the total police strength in the country, says a report released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on Wednesday.
The “Data on Police Organisations” report was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The report says that around 5 lakh police posts are vacant.
Against the sanctioned strength of 25,95,435 personnel, the current strength of police across the country is 20,67,270, the number of women personnel being 1,85,696.
It said 1,50,690 police personnel were recruited in 2018.
Number of CCTVs
The number of CCTVs available with police is 4,27,529. In all, ₹1,675.50 crore was spent on police training in 2018-19.
In the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), women representation is a mere 2.95%. There are 29,532 women among the total 9,99,918 CAPF personnel.
Forces such as CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF, CISF, Assam Rifles comprise the CAPFs.
