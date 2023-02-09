Women can pray in segregated spaces in mosques: AIMPLB

February 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a landmark decision, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has agreed to permit Muslim women to offer prayers in mosques.

“No prohibition in Islam on women offering namaz in segregated spaces in mosques,” the Board has submitted to the Supreme Court, through an affidavit in response to a petition filed by Pune activist-advocate Farha Anwar Hussain Shaikh. Ms Shaikh had petitioned the court to declare any prohibition on women’s entry into mosques as illegal and a violation of the gender justice laws.

“The Board is consistent with its opinion in terms of Islamic texts that there is no prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques and offering namaz or congregational prayers,” the AIMPLB stated in the affidavit. It added, “However, free intermixing of genders in the same saff (line) or common space is not in conformity with the position prescribed in Islam and that needs to be taken care of by segregation of space within the premises by the management committee, if possible.”

Male monopoly

The vast majority of mosques in India do not welcome women worshippers nor do they have provisions for them; the exceptions being the mosques maintained by the Ahl-e-Hadith sect and a handful of mosques under the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. Otherwise, mosques have hitherto been a male monopoly.

Ms Shaikh had argued that the prohibition on women’s entry had no support from Islamic scriptures, and that the Prophet asked men not to stop women from going to mosques. At the time of the Hajj and Umrah -- both Islamic pilgrimages -- women pray inside the mosques in Mecca and Medina, she argued.

The AIMPLB rejected the contention of free intermingling of the sexes in pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina. Speaking to The Hindu, the Board’s advocate M.R. Shamshad said, “Since these issues are not state actions, ideally they should not go to courts for their adjudication. Now, since the court had entertained the petition, the issue has been appropriately clarified by the Board. It will serve the community at large,” he said. “However, people making statements to claim intermixing of genders while offering namaz and citing the example of tawaf (the circumambulation of the Kaaba in Mecca) are ignorant.”

Implementation challenges

“The Board cannot oppose that which has been permitted by Prophet Muhammad,” said AIMPLB member S.Q.R. Ilyas, a senior Muslim leader. “The Board in its affidavit has clearly said that women are allowed in the mosque to offer prayers; however, with one condition that free intermixing of genders is not permitted. There should be separate arrangements [or space] for women in every mosque. The Board appeals to the Muslim community that wherever new mosques are built, there should be separate space for women too,” he added.

“It is known that Prophet Muhammad used to come to the women’s section and deliver the same sermon for them, so they could also be benefited. In Islam, teachings are the same for both men and women,” said Mr. Ilyas.

While the Board has consented to women’s entry into mosques, implementation may not be so easy. Most clerics remain opposed to the idea of women going to the mosque to pray and most mosques do not have even elementary provisions for women, such as toilets or places for ablution. While there are plenty of caps available for men to cover their heads, there are no scarves for women to do the same. Incidentally, while it is compulsory for men to pray in Islam, women enjoy choice; they can pray at home or at the mosque.