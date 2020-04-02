Women beneficiaries can withdraw ₹500 from Jan Dhan accounts from April 3

Customers can start withdraw ₹500 from the women Jan Dhan accounts from April 3, as the government is remitting the first of the three instalment, Indian Banks' Association said.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a sum of ₹500 per month is being deposited into the accounts of Women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries by all Banks. This is first of the monthly installments,” IBA said in a statement.

In order to maintain social distancing and to ensure orderly withdrawal of money by the beneficiaries, the following schedule will be followed by all Banks for the month of April 2020.

For beneficiaries whose Bank account numbers ending (for withdrawal):

Women PMJD account holders having account number with last digit as Date on which amount could be withdrawn by the beneficiaries 0 or 1 3.4.2020 2 or 3 4.4.2020 4 or 5 7.4.2020 6 or 7 8.4.2020 8 or 9 9.4.2020

“And after 9th April, beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience,” IBA said.