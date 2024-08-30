ADVERTISEMENT

Women and Child Development says it has launched a centralised portal on sexual harassment complaints

Published - August 30, 2024 01:07 am IST

It serves as a centralised repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed, encompassing both the government and private sectors.

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched SHe-Box, a centralised portal for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

It offers a common platform to file complaints, track their status, and ensure a time-bound processing of complaint by ICs.

It also provides assured redressal of complaints and a streamlined process for all stakeholders. The portal through a designated nodal officer will enable real-time monitoring of complaints.

“This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India,” Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said.

