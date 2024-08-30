GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women and Child Development says it has launched a centralised portal on sexual harassment complaints

It serves as a centralised repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed, encompassing both the government and private sectors.

Published - August 30, 2024 01:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched SHe-Box, a centralised portal for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

It offers a common platform to file complaints, track their status, and ensure a time-bound processing of complaint by ICs.

It also provides assured redressal of complaints and a streamlined process for all stakeholders. The portal through a designated nodal officer will enable real-time monitoring of complaints.

“This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India,” Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said.

